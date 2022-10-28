A DATE has been set for the opening of the city's CBD watering hole.
Tamworth Olympic Swimming Pool is expected to open on November 7 after cool weather kept the gates shut.
The opening comes weeks after the Scully Park, Kootingal, Barraba and Nundle pools welcomed back swimmers for the summer season.
A spokesperson for Tamworth Regional Council said it was hoped an extra week would allow the water temperature to heat up.
"The current temperature is still below 24 degrees despite the few warmer days we've had," they said.
"Next week's weather is expected to be cooler."
Manilla Memorial Swimming Pool has stayed operational after it opened on October 18 despite flooding which initially pushed back the opening.
Council was forced to limit water flows when filling up the pool during the floods, to prevent dirty water being pumped through the pipes of nearby residents. The pool has remained open despite further rain.
Community consultation about a brand new multi-million dollar aquatic centre has also been pushed back.
In October the Leader confirmed the contentious, $67 million dollar project was back on council's agenda after it was shelved during the pandemic.
At the time council's sport and recreation manager Paul Kelly said the community could expect to hear more information about the project by the end of October.
The timeline for consultation has been pushed back until mid-November.
Council has notified user groups about the re-opening of the CBD pool.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region.
