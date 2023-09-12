A TAMWORTH teenager will stay behind bars after he was charged with a spate of property and traffic offences.
Malaki Sullivan made no application for bail when he appeared in Moree Local Court, after he was arrested by police while allegedly behind the wheel of a stolen car.
Officers attached to the New England Police District homed in on the 19-year-old at about 5:45am on Monday, September 11, on Tycannah Street in Moree.
Police were patrolling the area, and conducting investigations into a number of break-ins across the region, when they spotted a Ford Mustang.
Checks revealed the vehicle had reportedly been stolen during a break-in at Narrabri.
Officers stopped the vehicle, and arrested Sullivan, after an alleged struggle broke out.
The 19-year-old was taken to Moree Police Station for questioning.
During a search of the vehicle, police allegedly seized jewellery, and a bag of white substance believed to be methylamphetamine.
Following police questioning, Sullivan was charged with three counts of aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence with people there; two counts of take and drive conveyance without consent of owner; and two counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception.
The teenager is also accused of one count of drive recklessly or furiously or at a speed or manner dangerous; hinder or resist police officer in execution of duty; possess prohibited drug; and learner driver not accompanied.
He was refused police bail to appear before magistrate Catherine Samuels in the Moree court on Tuesday, September 12.
The teenager was not required to enter pleas to the charges, and made no application for bail.
Ms Samuels formally refused bail, and ordered Sullivan to stay behind bars.
Sullivan will next front court in November.
