Willow Tree local and passionate horsewoman Sarah Caslick is one of three women in the region vying for this year's Young Rural Woman of the Year award.
The 24-year-old will be at the Quirindi Show this weekend on September 9 and 10, along with two other local entrants Amber Collard and Georgia Moore for the Quirindi version of the state competition.
Whoever wins this weekend will go to the region's Zone finals - there are about seven held across the state - in Tamworth in February.
And each of those Zone finalists will then compete at the Royal Sydney Easter Show in April next year.
Ms Caslick said she applied for the competition because she wanted to be an example for other young women in the region.
"I'm not a 'somebody', I don't come from money, I'm not someone who wins everything," Ms Caslick said.
"But I put my hand up for everything and anything that is available...for the skills, networking, learning how to speak publicly, presenting myself properly."
Ms Caslick is a seventh generation farmer and fifth generation horsewoman.
And although she is a fully licensed Real Estate and Stock and Station agent and is currently studying Business Administration, she prefers working outdoors on her family's farm.
In her spare time Ms Caslick competes in campdrafts and stock horse shows, with various involvement in organisations such as the Rural Fire Service and supports a couple of local charities.
Last year's Quirindi winner and this year's Gunnedah winner Lucy Sadler said the competition is all about living and working in the area she promotes.
The Quirindi-born Gunnedah local said she has been telling any young woman she knows to "jump on board" the competition and "get out there and put yourself forward".
"Because until you are actually in the competition, you have no idea how many doors it can open for you, and how many people you can meet," Ms Sadler said.
Agshows NSW Zone coordinator Nicky Seeto said the competition is a great opportunity for those women aged 18 to 25 to get involved because of the skills they learn.
"It's got nothing to do with looks. It is based on ... rural and regional knowledge ... local issues or what's happening globally," Ms Seeto said.
The show was established in 1962 by the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW, and up until about 2020 it was called Showgirls before progressive thinkers changed it to the Young Rural Woman of the Year award.
