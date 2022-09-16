RIDERS taking on a 500km journey raising money for the Westpac chopper were forced onboard a bus for the last leg due to wet weather.
But ride captain Steve Livingstone said they'd been lucky to get four big days on the pedals.
The event was meant to happen in 2020, but was postponed for two years due to COVID.
About 50 riders set off from Dubbo on Friday September 9 and spent the week biking to Tamworth through Gilgandra, Coonamble, Baradine, Coonabarabran and Gunnedah.
"It's not fun on the bus," Mr Livingstone said.
"It means that we're getting the crew all through safely, and we're getting to that next point and then we can initiate a new plan and make sure that we do some riding."
READ MORE:
Tamara O'Reilly, coordinator of the event, said the $80,000 raised will be going towards ensuring the chopper is available 24/7, 365.
"We're so happy with that, particularly given the conditions of the community, the conditions of everyone after COVID, we're extremely grateful for the effort that everyone's put in," she said.
Mr Livingstone said the country views were fantastic, and the communities welcoming.
"The highlight for me is seeing how all these people blend together from all walks of life, through a common goal," he said.
