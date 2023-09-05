Ask questions if your body doesn't feel right.
That's one of the key messages Melissa Woodward wants women to take away from Women's Health Week.
Jean Hailes Women's Health Week runs from September 4 to 8.
This year's theme is 'grow your knowledge'. It encourages women to make informed decisions about their health.
Ms Woodward is a women's health coach and remedial massage therapist.
During this week, she said she would love for women to learn something about their bodies from reliable sources.
To start Women's Health Week, Jean Hailes has encouraged women to keep up to date with their health checks.
There are 'five quick wins' women can do to protect their health: look out for a bowel cancer test kit for those aged 50 to 74-years-old; have a cervical screening test; get your blood pressure checked; book a free breast screen; and check your mental health.
Ms Woodward said Women's Health Week was a chance to bring awareness and education to health issues experienced by women that are not normally discussed.
"It's the opportunity to educate and be educated so we can find better health outcomes for women," she said.
Ms Woodward is a fierce advocate for women's health.
"I am so passionate about women's health because I have seen women struggle without answers, be held back by misinformation and feel so unsafe to move in their bodies for fear of causing damage or injury," she said.
"I want to empower women to heal their relationship with food, exercise and their bodies to enjoy more out of life at every stage of life."
In addition to her remedial massage business 'Fearless Health', Ms Woodward also has the Empowered Women's Health podcast with naturopath and nutritionist Erin Bailey.
As the name suggests, Ms Woodward said the focus of the podcast was to empower women with information about their health to allow them to advocate for themselves in a health care setting.
READ ALSO:
In all of her work, the women's health coach takes a size-inclusive, body positive approach.
"It's important to me as I feel that my body has always been labelled based on my weight, regardless of my abilities. I have been judged and made to feel lesser than when in fact I am strong, confident and capable in my body," Ms Woodward said.
"I want to bring that confidence to women who have been told they need to lose weight in order to be healthy or valued."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.