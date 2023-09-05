The hard work of local residents and a neighbourhood group, is literally breathing new life into an "unused and unloved" park in East Tamworth, where the main feature was a storm water channel running through the middle of the block.
The project site is the little-known Currawong Park, on the corner of Raglan and Fitzroy streets which, until May 2021, was virtually vacant.
Project manager and volunteer coordinator Penny Milson said today the park had a pond under development that was fast becoming a home to a growing population of frogs, birds, and reptiles and small mammals.
Local residents are working closely with the support of Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) on the project, and Ms Milson said the group was well on the way to having planted close to 300 native trees, shrubs and grasses by the end of spring to provide an urban refuge for wildlife, and an accessible venue for local children to learn about nature and partake in citizen science.
She said residents volunteered their time on weekends to care for the park, and were the key to the success of the project.
"Lack of suitable habitat is a real threat to frogs in our region, so we are actively supporting frog conservation as well as contributing to the beautification of a shared public space," Ms Milson said.
"The area is fed by a natural spring, which means it is naturally wet, and lends itself to the creation of a sustainable and biodiverse habitat.
"Currawong Park is no longer unused and unloved - we're already seeing eastern rosella and native ducks using the pond, and the frog chorus can be clearly heard at different times of the day," Ms Milson said.
The pond and earthworks required were surveyed to ensure water flows where it needs to go, and stays put once it gets there, rocks and logs have been added for habitat, and care has been taken with the planting selection, with the 21 species of natives used in the project being sourced from Tamworth Landcare nursery.
Ms Milson said the project would not have been possible without funding, which included grants from Regional Australia Bank and Tamworth Regional Landcare Association.
As chair of TRC's urban tree advisory group, councillor Helen Tickle is championing the Currawong Park initiative on behalf of TRC.
"The project has numerous benefits for our community, as it aligns well with our objective of greening and cooling the Tamworth region in a responsible and sustainable way," she said.
"This is the first of several projects in which Council has partnered with the community."
Cr Tickle said it was hoped the transformation of Currawong Park would benefit community health and wellbeing by providing a space for contemplation and relaxation next to nature.
"TRC is appreciative of the ongoing support and commitment of the Currawong Park neighbourhood group, and other groups and individuals in the community working on projects," she added.
