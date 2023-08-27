South Tamworth is set for a greener future as the city's Urban Street Tree Management Plan Advisory Group continues to grow its plans for the region.
At the advisory group's latest meeting, members discussed options for future tree planting efforts once it wraps up current works in the CBD.
Areas near Tamworth High School and Hyman Park are high on the priority list for future growth, including Kathleen Street, Hillvue Road, Vera Street, and Kyooma Street.
The group is also looking into tree planting in Taminda, but have been told by council's senior parks and horticultural officer Hugh Leckie that a lack of council-owned properties in the area will make putting roots down difficult in that area.
At Tamworth council's most recent meeting, councillors were given an update from the Urban Street Tree Management Plan Advisory Group about its mission to transform the local streetscape into vibrant havens of greenery, as well as where it's looking to put down roots next.
The advisory group will be investigating the feasibility of planting trees along the roads in South Tamworth as it wraps up its winter greening strategy by bringing a dozen English Oak Trees to the scenic King George V Avenue near the CBD.
And as the seasons change, so do the opportunities to put down roots, with the advisory group adding the Australian Equine Livestock and Events Centre (AELEC), George Street Dog Leash Free Park, and New Winton Business Park to its spring tree-planting to-do list.
In addition, a major project for the advisory group has been turning Brisbane Street in the CBD from concrete to canopy, providing pedestrians with at least a bit of shade for when summer comes.
The advisory group has chosen to plant six Bradford pear trees - known for their glossy, green rounded leaves and white floral display - in an alternating pattern between Kable Avenue and Marius Street.
"We had hoped to have more, however the underground infrastructure has influenced the size of the vault we can put underground, and therefore the type of tree that can grow in that size vault," Councillor Helen Tickle, who chairs the Urban Street Tree Management Plan Advisory Group, said at council's most recent meeting.
Cr Tickle previously told the Leader the reduction from the initial plan means there will likely be federal funding left over for more tree plantings on Fitzroy and White Streets, just outside the CBD.
Speaking of funding, the tree-planting initiative will also receive support from the Tamworth Regional Wellness Network, which has contacted the advisory group to arrange a donation.
The trees on Brisbane Street could come any day now, but Cr Tickle also told councillors there was a "strong possibility" of upgrades being on the cards for the pavement along Brisbane Street, based on what she's heard from one of council's senior engineers.
"He indicated there's a strong possibility of us doing something so if the pavement work happens it needs to happen simultaneously with the trees being planted so there's only one lot of digging up," she said.
Tamworth's overall Greening Strategy aims to plant nearly 1500 trees across the region this year.
