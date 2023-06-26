A plan to green up the region is growing well, with Tamworth Regional Council eyeing the possibility of bringing more trees to the CBD.
"Having more trees makes for social inclusion. People want more trees, more shade. Especially when it gets hot in the summer, shade trees can reduce the temperature by five to ten degrees," Councillor Helen Tickle said.
The Urban Street Tree Management Advisory Group, chaired by Cr Tickle, has been working on plans to tree up the CBD for a while, but has hit a few roadblocks along the way.
"There are some restrictions due to underground infrastructure on the type of species we can have there," Cr Tickle said.
"Unfortunately we're not going to be able to have really tall shade trees because of that infrastructure, but we have narrowed down the species we are able to plant there."
READ ALSO:
The choice of species suitable for planting on Brisbane Street is between Chinese Elm, Manchurian Pear, or Flowering Pear, which can grow up to 12 metres, seven metres, or 15 metres tall respectively.
Once the species is chosen, six of them will be planted in an alternating pattern between Kable Avenue and Marius Street.
Originally there were supposed to be more than six trees, but the group found themselves once again blocked by restrictions from Transport for NSW.
Cr Tickle said she was sad to see the group constrained, but there is a silver lining.
"That means there'll be some funding left over to plant more trees in White Street, and if funding permits we'll do some more in Fitzroy Street," she said.
The councillor also said she's happy with the progress made on the group's overall Greening Strategy, which aims to plant nearly 1500 trees across the region this year.
"Our Autumn plantings have gone really well thanks to support from community groups. Rotary [Rotary Club of Tamworth First Light] did 200 on Gunnedah Road in Westdale," she said.
"There's a lot happening in the tree space. We've got a strong focus on maintaining as well as planting because quite often trees are planted and nobody goes back to give them maintenance."
The advisory group is also collaborating with council's Heritage Working Group to discuss planting more trees in Anzac Park in East Tamworth.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.