If prime agricultural land is at risk, Australia is at risk

By Newsroom
August 27 2023 - 1:30pm
Frustrated Liverpool Plains and Namoi Valley farmers, tired of their voice being ignored by government, have raised long-held concerns about the impact fossil fuel projects are having in their regions with Senator David Pocock on Friday, August 25.

