The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Tamworth: Productivity Bootcamp gets green light thanks to support from business, education sector

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
May 26 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Business Chamber president Matthew Sweeney and Productivity Group manager Paddy Hore support the bootcamp. Picture by Peter Hardin
Tamworth Business Chamber president Matthew Sweeney and Productivity Group manager Paddy Hore support the bootcamp. Picture by Peter Hardin

SUPPORT from the local community, employers in the region, and the education sector pushed a bootcamp for predominately young people interested in trades into the green zone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.