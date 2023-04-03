The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Productivity Bootcamp appeals to Tamworth contractors for support

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
April 3 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Productivity Bootcamp Founder and Director Paul Breen made his pitch to local contractors on Monday morning. Picture by Jonathan Hawes
Productivity Bootcamp Founder and Director Paul Breen made his pitch to local contractors on Monday morning. Picture by Jonathan Hawes

Competition from the mining industry and jobseeker payments are among the issues confronting employers as they try to fill vacant positions and keep workers on the job.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.