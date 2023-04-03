Competition from the mining industry and jobseeker payments are among the issues confronting employers as they try to fill vacant positions and keep workers on the job.
So a program that effectively trains young tradies, preparing them for work, might be just what local businesses need.
At least that's according to the director of 'Productivity Bootcamp', an eight-week educational program for young people age 16-24 that gives students hands-on experience.
The program already operates in Penrith, Campbeltown, Quakers Hill, and Nowra, and program director Paul Breen wants to expand to Tamworth.
"Tamworth would be a great fit for the boot camp with the amount of commercial, industrial, and housing building here. It's a big town," Mr Breen said.
READ ALSO:
But it would also need local trades people to come on board with projects, labour, and funding.
"There's a massive dropout rate in apprenticeships in the first year, and a lot of that is just young people are not mentally prepared for what that first six months is like," Mr Breen said.
"Local businesses providing these jobs allow me to create a real work environment and a real-world experience for the kids."
Getting apprentices is not an issue Obieco Industries is dealing with.
"We have been having trouble from all ends of the spectrum, from non-qualified and qualified staff. The only areas we seem to have no issue in recruiting for, are for our apprenticeship program," Obieco Industries head of HR Fiona Sweeney said.
"It's the softer skills we think the boot camp would really cement in them [younger workers]," she said.
"Anyone can be engaged for a week of work experience, whereas if they're put through an eight-week program you can really weed out those who are just doing it because they have to.
"We need to provide that younger cohort with another opportunity to experience what it might be like to go into a trade and what that looks like before they sign up for a four year apprenticeship."
Ms Sweeney also said schools are part of the problem.
"Schools are more focused on the traditional pathway of university, and a university pathway is not for every student," she said.
The boot camp would require support and approval from the council to establish an outdoor "classroom".
Contractors at the meeting on Monday said they'd be happy to provide projects for the students to work on, but had concerns about Mr Breen's other asks: three local tradespeople to help deliver the program and 50 per cent of operating costs once the program is established.
Mr Breen said operating costs would be low, and the most expensive portion, the set-up, would be funded by state and federal government grants.
Workforce Australia Employment Facilitator Rechelle Leahy was one of the panellists at the meeting and is in favour of expanding the program to the north west.
"Our role from a federal perspective is to go out and try to patchwork together funding. The development funding will definitely be coming from grant funding and other sources initially," Ms Leahy said.
The boot camp typically puts students to work in construction, but Mr Breen said the course could be adapted to everything from plumbing and bricklaying to graffiti removal.
"If I am successful in coming here to Tamworth we'll definitely be reaching out to see what can be built in service to the community," he said.
Tamworth Business Chamber President Matthew Sweeney said it's a kind of 'try before you buy' approach to employment.
"They might start the program as a plumber and come out as a concreter," Mr Sweeney said.
Also advocating for the Productivity Bootcamp were Calrossy Careers Advisor Charles Impey and Business NSW Career Facilitator Michael Brolly.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.