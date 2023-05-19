The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Tamworth: Belmore Engineering and Obieco Industries working with schools to land apprentices

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
May 20 2023 - 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belmore Engineering staff Dan Bullen, Emma Carrigan and Allan Eunson aim to put on four apprentices a year. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Belmore Engineering staff Dan Bullen, Emma Carrigan and Allan Eunson aim to put on four apprentices a year. Picture by Gareth Gardner

SOLVING the skills shortage starts in schools.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.