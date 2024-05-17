Council looks to land second tenant in Tamworth's pilot training facility

Tamworth council aims to entice an international flight school into taking up residence in its pilot training facility at Tamworth Regional Airport in an effort to plug a hole in the local government's budget.
The identity of the prospective tenant is being tightly kept under wraps as negotiations continue, but the Leader is aware the international school had its first in-person meeting with Tamworth Regional Council on Thursday, May 9.
A senior member of council staff described the meeting as "very good, very productive," but did not give any indication as to when an agreement might be reached.
"Council is unable to comment further on this at this time due to discussions being commercial in confidence," a council spokesperson said.
Council's recently-released draft financial documents for 2024-25 show the pilot training facility is still operating at nearly a $240,000 loss.
In addition, some of the older parts of the facility need replacing and council needs to make loan repayments on the facility, totalling another $610,000 loss to council for the coming year.
In March last year the Leader revealed the facility was operating at a $803,849 deficit for more than two years due to being vacant.
Sydney Flight College (SFC), the facility's existing tenant since October last year, told the Leader its plans for a July launch were progressing well and welcomed the prospect of sharing the facility with another school.
"We understand council is having other conversations. SFC is happy with training alongside other tenants. 'A rising tide lifts all boats,' as they say. Great for the region and aviation in general," a spokesperson for the flight school said.
