Council

Council looks to land second tenant in Tamworth's pilot training facility

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
May 18 2024 - 5:45am
The hangar outside the pilot training facility at Tamworth Regional Airport sits ready to be used. File picture by Peter Hardin
The hangar outside the pilot training facility at Tamworth Regional Airport sits ready to be used. File picture by Peter Hardin

Tamworth council aims to entice an international flight school into taking up residence in its pilot training facility at Tamworth Regional Airport in an effort to plug a hole in the local government's budget.

Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

