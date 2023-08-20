Tamworth council has agreed to send a delegation to the upcoming annual Local Government NSW (LGNSW) Conference in Sydney this November with the aim of getting local voices heard on statewide policy issues.
The conference is a significant event on the local government calendar, bringing together representatives from across the state to vote on initiatives to add to the policy platform of the biggest advocacy group for local governments across NSW.
Last year's conference saw a total of 99 motions submitted by local councils adopted by the peak representative body on a wide variety of measures including housing availability, renewable energy, and mental health services.
This year, Tamworth Regional Council will send more than half of its councillors, including Mayor Russell Webb, Deputy Mayor Mark Rodda, and councillors Phil Betts and Brooke Southwell as Voting Delegates, alongside crs Helen Tickle and Judy Coates who will attend the conference as observers.
As of their latest meeting, councillors have not decided on what motions, if any, to submit to the annual conference, but there's no shortage of issues to be addressed.
At a similar conference in June, Tamworth council submitted motions regarding regional water security, financial assistance for roads, infrastructure grants for local governments, and recognising contributions made by volunteers.
Neighbouring LGA Gunnedah Shire Council has already submitted four motions regarding squalor, doctors, policing, and teachers.
Council has until mid-October to submit motions, though LGNSW encourages councils to send motions by mid-September to allow other LGAs time to read the full list of policy proposals.
Since Tamworth council does not have motions for the LGNSW conference on its agenda for its next meeting, they'll need to be on the agenda for the following meeting to meet LGNSW's earlier deadline.
Motions will be presented, debated, and voted on at the conference in Sydney from November 12 to 14.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
