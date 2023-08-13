Efforts to pull the plug on a proposed solar farm in Bendemeer are getting organised as the green energy project continues to divide a once close-knit community.
About 80 of the small town's 485 residents came through Manorial Park, opposite the local pub, to share information and sign a petition against plans for a 600-hectare solar farm on Sunday, August 13.
The meeting is the first planned by grassroots organisation 'Save our Scenery Bendemeer', but organiser Andrew Powell said there's more to come.
"It's dividing the town already and it's going to get worse ... people won't speak to you or even wave anymore," Mr Powell said.
The Bendemeer resident says he's concerned for the health and safety of his five kids, with one already suffering from regular health issues.
"Most of the main stuff's going to be straight across the road from us, and the main entrance will be about 100 metres down from our driveway, and they've already told us there's going to be 36 decibels of noise from the solar."
According to the American Academy of Audiology, nearby whispering creates 30 decibels of sounds and quiet library sounds create 40 decibels.
The federal government has promised to make Australia's energy grid 82 per cent renewable by 2030, and the New England will play a major role in the transition as a 'Renewable Energy Zone' (REZ), set to produce four times as much power from renewables than the recently-closed Liddell power station.
But the REZ has been criticised for being "rushed" and "imposed" on regional areas without proper consultation with affected communities.
Mr Powell says the consultation from multinational energy company Athena Energy Holdings has been severely lacking.
"They keep changing their story every time they talk to someone in a different spot, so you don't know what to believe. That's the worst thing, they'll tell me one thing and tell my neighbour something different," he said.
Even the Prime Minister said renewable energy companies must "do better" at consulting with regional communities, calling them out during his visit to Tamworth last week.
Project developers for the Bendemeer Solar Farm did hold community pop-up sessions on July 30, August 5, and August 12. Project team members are also at the Bendemeer CWA Hall every Friday from 10am until 2pm.
The solar farm is expected to create more than 300 jobs during the construction period, generate enough electricity to power 74,000 NSW homes a year, and provide $50,000 per year to projects in Bendemeer through a community grant fund.
Regardless, the farm has joined a plethora of other projects drawing criticism across the region, such as the Hills of Gold wind farm in Nundle, Acacia Solar and Middlebrook Solar at Loomberah.
Mr Powell says he hopes holding more informational meetings will convince his neighbours to join his side of the debate over the solar farm.
"It's gettin' there, I reckon. We didn't know a lot about what was going on until it was already here so we're playing a bit of a catch-up game," he said.
He also says Save our Scenery is considering taking their fight against the solar farm down to Canberra in an organised protest.
The Bendemeer Solar Farm is open for public comment on the NSW Planning Portal until August 23.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
