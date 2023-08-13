The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Bendemeer Solar Farm faces backlash over community consultation

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
August 13 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Efforts to pull the plug on a proposed solar farm in Bendemeer are getting organised as the green energy project continues to divide a once close-knit community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.