MORE than 400,000 solar panels will make up a new large-scale renewable project near Tamworth, if the plans are given the green light.
Detailed documents have officially been lodged with the state's planning authority for a multi-million dollar solar farm in Bendemeer.
The Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) has been submitted by Singapore based renewable company, Anthena Energy Holdings, to build the proposed farm less than two kilometres from the town's centre.
The community can now have their say on the project, with the EIS open for public comment for 28 days.
The plans reveal the farm, which is slated for a 600 hectare site on the Oxley Highway, will include 430,000 panels and a battery energy storage system.
It's anticipated the farm will supply low-cost energy to the national grid, and create more than 300 jobs during the construction period.
Results from a visual impact assessment indicate the farm will be visible from 90 dwellings, and nine spots along the road or rail line.
Despite the affected dwellings, the visual impacts has been rated "low" and "moderate".
During the peak of the construction period, which is expected to go for about 12 months, the project will mean 110 more vehicles will be on the road each day.
The 296 page EIS states the developer has been committed to "genuine" and "effective" consultation with the community since 2018.
According to the plans, building the solar farm on agricultural land will only result in "minor" economic loss which would have been generated from agriculture work.
It's proposed the project will have an overall positive impact on the regional economy through employment opportunities, and diversification of income streams.
A community fund, totalling $50,000 per year, will also be set up.
The proposed farm forms one part of the Bendemeer Renewable Energy Hub, which also includes a 58 turbine wind farm.
Hub project manager Llewellyn Owens said the public exhibition period marked a huge milestone for the farm.
"Projects like this create significant opportunity for the Tamworth region to diversify and bring high-skilled new jobs to the area," he said.
The application is open for public comment on the NSW Planning Portal until August 23.
Community pop-up sessions will be held at the Bendemeer Hotel on Sunday, July 30, between 10am and 12pm, and on Saturday August 5 and 12 between 1pm and 3pm.
Project team members will also be at the Bendemeer CWA Hall every Friday from 10am until 2pm.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
