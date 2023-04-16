The Northern Daily Leader
Wind farm in Nundle faces uphill battle to convince residents

Jonathan Hawes
April 16 2023 - 3:00pm
UNE professor Martin Thoms isn't convinced the Hills of Gold wind farm is economically or environmentally viable given its proximity to headwater streams which have a big impact on river flows. Photo file
Companies and communities alike are anxiously awaiting a decision on the approval of a controversial wind farm in Nundle.

