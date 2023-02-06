NEIGHBOURS of a proposed 800,000 panel solar farm have been left fearing for their properties and livelihoods, if the project goes ahead.
Michelle Smith-O'Grady was always told your house can never lose value when you buy somewhere with a view.
But a 780-hectare solar farm and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in the middle of Loomberah will have "disastrous" consequences.
The proposal alone is already expected to decrease the value of her property, which would overlook the farm, by at least $500,000.
"It's not the place for it here," she said.
"There's no benefit to anyone in this community yet we have to pay the price."
READ ALSO:
Venn Artibir Group, a Canadian company, is the developer behind the proposed farm, which will sit between Kia Ora Lane and Duri-Dungowan Road.
The site has been chosen for its "excellent solar exposure" and proximity to existing transmission lines, and will have "minimal visual impacts", according to a fact sheet distributed to community members.
But Ms Smith-O'Grady, who moved from Sydney purely for what she considers to be a "multi-million dollar" view, said at least 54 properties will lose their scenic quality.
"It doesn't just change our lives, it changes so many."
But it's not just the scenic disruption she's concerned about, Ms Smith-O'Grady said the solar farm would also be a detriment to birdlife and aircraft.
Jean Huggins, who lives across the road from the proposed site, has worked her whole life to end up on her dream property.
But she said that would all be stripped away with the "click of a finger."
"It's really unfair," she said.
"We aren't against renewables, it's just the fact it's in the wrong area."
On Saturday, Ms Huggins hosted a public meeting at her property where concerned residents unleashed their "angst" for the project.
"We really need to fight this," she said.
It's the second community meeting in a matter of months, after managing director of Venn Artibir, Geoff Stoker-Lavelle, met with residents in December.
Ms Huggins said the destruction of prime agricultural land, run-off from the panels when it rains, and driving equine developments and potential buyers out of Loomberah, were her top worries.
The project is in the early scoping phase and it is expected a report will be lodged with the Department of Planning and Environment in the coming months.
Mr Stoker-Lavelle told the Leader the community and other key stakeholders will be given further opportunties to provide feedback as the project progresses.
"VA Group looks forward to again engaging with the local community and interested stakeholders to help inform the project and bring about beneficial outcomes for the wider community following the submission of the project scoping report," he said.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson attended the meeting on Saturday and told the Leader he had raised the community's concerns to the Minister for Planning in December, and would continue to advocate on their behalf.
"Our community acknowledges that renewable energy and sustainable communities are important," he said.
"But these projects need to be in the right location and in an appropriate setting, not just because they are close to powerlines."
Tamworth Regional councillor and deputy mayor Mark Rodda also attended the meeting and said the project needed to be "knocked on the head" as soon as possible.
"I'm under no illusion myself that it's in the wrong location," he said.
"It would be catastrophic to adjoining landholders."
Mr Rodda said the state government needs to step in and make sure projects like this, and the proposed wind farm near Nundle, are restricted to 'renewable energy' zoned or marginal land.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.