The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man pleads guilty in Tamworth court after exposing himself in public

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
August 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has pleaded guilty to touching his genitals and following a young family near the Tamworth Golf Course. Picture by Gareth Gardner
A man has pleaded guilty to touching his genitals and following a young family near the Tamworth Golf Course. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A MAN has admitted to having his hands down his pants while following a family on an evening walk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.