A MAN has admitted to having his hands down his pants while following a family on an evening walk.
The 55-year-old fronted Tamworth Local Court where he pleaded guilty to following two adults, and two young children, while touching his genitals near the Tamworth Golf Course.
Court documents reveal the family was walking along Duri Road when they saw the man laying on the ground with his eyes closed and a bruised face.
One of the adults called triple zero before the 55-year-old stood up and started walking towards them.
The man removed his genitals from his pants, and started touching them, while walking faster towards the family at about 6pm on November 23, 2022.
One of the adults turned around to check where the man was about 10 times, and saw him touching himself every time they looked.
After the man had followed the walkers for about 800 metres, one of the adults waved down a police car and pointed out the man who was now laying on the ground.
When the officers approached, the 55-year-old the man told the police he was having a rest.
In court, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) solicitor Madeleine Mulvaney said the guilty plea meant the prosecution would be withdrawing two more serious charges.
She said allegations of intentionally carrying out a sexual act with a child under the age of 10; and carrying out a sexual act without consent would be dropped.
One charge of failing to appear in accordance with bail was also withdrawn.
He now faces just one charge of wilful and obscene exposure in or near a public place.
The 55-year-old has been on strict bail conditions, including reporting to police daily, since he was charged with the offence.
He will now report three days a week after his bail was varied in court.
Ms Mulvaney told the court she didn't expect to make a submission that full time custody would be the only appropriate penalty for the man.
Magistrate Julie Soars ordered a sentencing assessment report for the 55-year-old and adjourned the matter.
The man will remain on strict bail conditions until he is sentenced next month.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
