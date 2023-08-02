A SERIES of information sessions bringing state government energy corporation (EnergyCo) representatives into communities slated to host renewable projects is making up for "poor" initial consultation, according to a NSW Farmers representative.
It was the lack of communication that split communities and caused anxiety in rural areas, NSW Farmers chair of the transition to renewable energy working group Reg Kidd said.
"We just had big companies, EnergyCo, and government bureaucracies coming into regions just saying 'this is what's going to happen'," he said.
"And maps appearing with lines where transmission lines are going to go, and people finding out it could be across their property."
Director of EnergyCo New England Rnewable Energy Zone (REZ) Alexandra Hall will be a guest speaker at the Tamworth session to hear from NSW Farmers members on the proposed high voltage gridline construction in the area, and the development of the REZ.
Given the significant agricultural activities that occur within the New England REZ, EnergyCo views NSW Farmers as an important stakeholder, an EnergyCo spokesperson said.
"We are consulting with individual farmers and landowners about the REZ and acknowledge the importance of engagement with this peak industry body," the spokesperson said.
"EnergyCo is continuing to work closely with farmers and landholders within the preliminary transmission corridor, on a one-on-one basis."
While Energy Co is attending the meetings, regional manager for North West NSW Farmers Michael Collins said the meetings are happening because the farming group is organising them.
Mr Collins was told by members that there is a lack of information about transmission lines and the REZ, which led him to organise the session.
"Consultation needs to be paramount, and compensation needs to be explained and organised," he said.
"Members don't want it on their productive farming land when there's possible alternatives around."
Genuine consultation could lead to social licence, Mr Kidd said, if benefits to communities hosting the developments are made.
"Whether it be educational facilities, health facilities, better roads," he said.
What does concern residents is the idea that regional areas will carry a burden for people living in Sydney, he said.
"If we put up transmission towers through Manly in the northern suburbs, there would have been uproar," he said.
"But there was just the assumption that people in regional areas will just accept it. Well, that's not true."
The Energy Co information session on the New England REZ will be held for members of NSW Farmers at the West League Club on Tuesday, August 8, at 4pm.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
