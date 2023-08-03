Two wanted men to face court after police swoop and press string of charges

POLICE have swooped on two wanted men who have been charged with a string of serious allegations.
Two men are expected to front Tamworth Local Court on Thursday, August 3, after officers homed in on the wanted men in the state's Northern Tablelands.
At about 9:45am on Wednesday, August 2, officers from the Peel Traffic and Highway Patrol Command were policing Emmaville, near Glen Innes, when they stopped to speak to a man.
After questioning the 56-year-old, inquiries revealed the man was wanted for a number of alleged offences.
He was taken to Glen Innes Police Station where he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm; destroy or damage property; stalk and intimidate with intent to fear physical harm; and contravening an apprehended violence order (AVO).
Later that day, at about 11:30am, officers were patrolling the streets of Glen Innes, when they saw a wanted man outside a home in Clarke Street.
The 33-year-old was arrested and taken to Glen Innes Police Station where a search revealed he was in possession of a knife, jewellery, and packages which police allege contained heroin and methylamphetamine.
The search also uncovered anabolic steroids, a drug commonly used by athletes to increase muscle size.
He was charged with having goods in personal custody suspected to be stolen; carry cutting weapon upon apprehension; and hindering or resisting police in the execution of duty.
The 33-year-old is also accused of two counts of contravening an AVO; and three counts of possessing a prohibited drug.
Six outstanding arrest warrants were also executed for domestic violence, traffic, weapon and property-related offences.
Both men were refused police bail and will front Tamworth Local Court today.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
