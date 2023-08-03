A LOVE triangle has ended in death threats after a man told another man he would "kill" him.
Nathan John Morris fronted Tamworth Local Court after a heated argument about a mutual female friend broke out.
The 48-year-old admitted to telling another man to come out of the Tamworth, while threatening to kill him at about 5pm on July 8.
Before the death threat was made, Morris had called the female friend, who was staying with the man, who told the 48-year-old to stop bothering the female while he was on the phone.
Later that day Morris turned up to a house in South Tamworth and started yelling outside while carrying a silver chain.
He was heard yelling "come out here I'll kill you" and walking towards the house and banging on the door.
Morris was charged with one count of domestic violence related stalk or intimidate with intent to fear physical or mental harm.
In court, Morris' Legal Aid defence solicitor described the altercation as a "love triangle" between the three people.
"He's accepted this behaviour is not OK," she said.
The court heard Morris had apologised to the man soon after the incident, and his solicitor asked for a fine to be imposed.
Magistrate Julie Soars said the 48-year-old had similar offences on his record, and a fine wouldn't be an appropriate punishment.
"With other matters on your record, that matter is too serious to be dealt with by way of a fine," she said.
Ms Soars sentenced Morris to a 12 month good behaviour order.
