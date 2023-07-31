LETTERS informing residents that coal seam gas wells near their homes will be reactivated in August arrived just in time to "galvanise opposition".
Four legacy coal seam gas wells near Gunnedah are set to be reactivated following a mail out campaign by gas giant Santos.
Property owners in the surrounding area received letters on Friday, July 28, from Santos outlining the scope of works which will see the previously sealed wells reopened.
Farmer and member of Liverpool Plains Action Group Philippa Murray said the letters will galvanise opposition to the project, and came just days before training in non violent protesting was conducted, which had already been pencilled in.
"I think people realise now when they get a letter like that, that it's game on," she said.
The NSW Resources Regulator approved the 'Kahlua Pilot Reactivation Project' on the Liverpool Plains to take effect from March 15, which left community members feeling "blindsided".
The news gave greater impetus to a training session in non violent direct action on the weekend, which provided lessons on how to lock on to equipment and more.
"As the operation at Kahlua ramps up, then so will our actions," Ms Murray said.
About two weeks ago, Liverpool Plains and Gunnedah councils were presented with findings by an emeritus professor with half a century of hydro geology experience. Professor Acworth said the underground aquifer systems, from which water is extracted for both farming and mining, are interconnected.
Ms Murray said people are fearful of the effects of the gas wells on the water table and water supplies.
"It's not even acceptable for livestock consumption and it can be quite poisonous," she said.
"We cannot risk such a valuable farming area, and let's face it, at the end of the day, it's about food security as well.
"It's beyond comprehension why the government is pushing forward with this gas initiative and allowing this gas project to happen."
Surrounding landholders wrote to Santos earlier this year requesting baseline testing of their water bores, according to Ms Murray, and were rebuffed.
Santos was contacted for comment.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
