Vishal Rohitesh Naidu denied bail for alleged West Tamworth break and enter

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated July 19 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 1:00pm
Vishal Rohitesh Naidu has denied breaking into a house on In Street. Picture File
A MAN accused of breaking into a house in Tamworth, and stealing personal items and heirlooms in the middle of the day, will stay behind bars after a second bid for bail was refused.

