A GROUP of young people are on the run after a man was hospitalised following an alleged knife-point assault and robbery in broad daylight in Tamworth.
Police are on the hunt for three young people in relation to a vicious attack on Nancy Street on Tuesday, July 25.
A group of young people - one of which police claim was armed with a knife - are accused of approaching four men at about 11:25am, and demanding one of them take off their shoes.
It's alleged one of the men - a 19-year-old - tried to run away but tripped and fell to the ground.
Police believe three young people kicked and punched the man, and stole his jumper, shoes, and cash before fleeing the scene on foot.
The 19-year-old was treated for his injuries at Tamworth hospital.
Oxley detectives established a crime scene and combed Nancy Street to try and piece together what happened.
The alleged offenders are on the run, and police are appealing for any information.
Anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV footage is urged to call Tamworth Police Station or Crime Stoppers.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
