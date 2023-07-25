WORKPLACE culture and sustainable growth are the key challenges incoming UNE Vice-Chancellor Chris Moran has set himself.
The 16th Vice-Chancellor of the University of New England said while it was an honour to lead the institution, the task also carried daunting responsibility.
"Our university serves the interests of tens of thousands of students, and thousands of staff, and supports the prosperity of the communities we sit within," Professor Moran said.
READ ALSO:
"I've arrived at UNE with optimism and some ideas on how the university can build a strong, unconventional brand as a destination for study and work. I will expand on these ideas in coming weeks."
Professor Moran spent his first week at UNE meeting those who have donated scholarships to students.
"It was invigorating to talk with eager, dedicated students, and with donors who have given generously out of their regard for our university and its power to change lives for the better," Professor Moran said.
But it was UNE's workplace culture, as well as "resilient, sustainable growth" that Professor Moran identified as important challenges.
"I want UNE to be a values-led workplace, and a place where more and more students aspire to study, learn and graduate," Professor Moran said.
"Sitting across these two objectives is my desire to re-energise UNE's identity as a regional university.
"I am open to practical, meaningful conversations on initiatives, partnerships and other strategies that may shape a common purpose for the UNE community.
"I am moving as much as possible around the university, having face-to-face conversations and learning how the institution is put together.
"Through family and other interactions, I'm also meeting the the wider community with the same intent to listen and learn.
"I am confident that together, we can build an exciting, vibrant regional university that enables its students and communities to get the most out of their lives and circumstances."
Professor Moran joins UNE after nearly seven years working as the deputy vice-chancellor and vice-president, research at Curtin University.
Before his tenure there, he worked for almost nine years at the Sustainable Minerals Institute at the University of Queensland.
Professor Moran succeeds former vice-chancellor and chief executive Brigid Heywood, who left her position in August 2022 following allegations in relation to an event that occurred in Armidale in March, 2022.
The matter is currently before the courts. Professor Heywood has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.