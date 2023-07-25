AN alleged arsonist has been ordered to stay behind bars after he was charged with torching a Tamworth house in the middle of the night.
Lloyd Riley appeared from custody in Tamworth Local Court after he was arrested for lighting a Robert Street house on fire, and allegedly causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.
The 21-year-old was refused bail after police prosecutor Sergeant Rebecca Skivington told the court the police were concerned about Riley committing further serious offences and endangering the community.
"Sadly for a gentlemen of 21 years of age, he has a fairly serious record," she said.
Sergeant Skivington said the witness evidence, and mobile phone footage allegedly filmed by Riley of himself at the Robert Street location had tied the South Tamworth man to the arson offence.
She said the house fire had caused extensive amounts of damage, and the state prosecutor (DPP) had been notified of the alleged offence.
"It's a strong prosecution case," Sergeant Skivington said.
Riley is accused or intentionally or recklessly damaging the South Tamworth home by fire or explosion, and entering the home with intent to commit a serious indictable offence between 2:30am and 4am on July 18.
He was arrested and charged by police on July 21, after an investigation led officers to home in on the 21-year-old.
Riley's Legal Aid defence solicitor made a bid for his release from custody, and offered up strict bail conditions - including daily reporting to police, a curfew, and keeping away from drugs and alcohol.
She said Riley - who was on good behaviour orders at the time of the alleged offending - needed to be in the community to receive treatment for health issues, and help his mother with day-to-day tasks.
"She [mother] does rely upon him," his solicitor said.
Although Riley is facing what his solicitor said are "serious allegations", she said the police case wasn't overly strong and was relying on hearsay evidence.
Magistrate Julie Soars said there was already "some evidence" to link the 21-year-old to the blaze, and said the police facts are still in an "early stage".
She refused Riley's bail application for the "very serious charges", and adjourned the case to find out if the DPP would be electing to prosecute the matter.
Riley will remain in custody until the case is mentioned next month.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
