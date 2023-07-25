A WOMAN has been released from custody after she was caught stealing from a Tamworth store.
Nazareth Taki appeared in the dock in Tamworth Local Court after she was arrested for fleeing Sweet Secrets Lingerie with a bra shoved in her pocket.
The 19-year-old admitted to stealing the Calvin Klein bra, worth about $60, from the Peel Street store on July 10 at 1pm
Taki was picked up on CCTV wandering around the store before shoving the bra in her pocket, and leaving without paying.
READ ALSO:
The owner of the lingerie shop reported the incident to police, and Taki was arrested - almost two weeks later - on July 23.
She denied going to the store but said she would pay the money back if police believed it was her behind the theft.
In court, magistrate Julie Soars agreed to release the 19-year-old from custody after her Legal Aid defence solicitor Arabella Munro made a successful bail application.
Ms Munro said Taki would promise to be of good behaviour, keep off drugs and alcohol, attend medical appointments and stay away from the lingerie store if she was granted bail.
"It's her first time in custody," Ms Munro said
Ms Soars granted Taki bail as she awaits sentencing.
"You can't afford to have a build up of matters," she said.
"You get too many of those, and you may not get bail again."
The matter will return to court in September.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.