Tamworth council is arming itself to combat a spike of vehicle-related crimes plaguing the city.
A new five-year plan to improve community safety is on the docket for final approval at the next council meeting on Thursday, June 29, which could open up pathways to fund a revival of neighbourhood watch schemes, an expansion of CCTV in open spaces, and "diversion programs" for at-risk youth.
Council's Community Safety and Crime Prevention Plan 2023-28 identified four priority offences that have spiked in the last two years, including motor vehicle theft; stealing from motor vehicles; break and enter; and malicious damage.
The plan cites research from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) which show motor vehicle theft is up 46.5 per cent and stealing from cars has increased by 63.5 per cent.
The plan also focuses heavily on community engagement and education, directing council staff to "distribute awareness messages to the community," which local police say have been effective in deterring break-ins.
The draft Community Safety and Crime Prevention Plan was placed on public exhibition from April 12 until May 10, 2023.
Three submissions were made during that time.
One member of the public criticised the council's plan for having "too much clutter to be readable," and another suggested council add a clinical representative to the Tamworth Community Safety Working Group to better inform council on how to address family violence and sexual assault.
Two of the submissions also advocated for a greater police presence, particularly at night.
The report prepared for council says these submissions were considered by council staff, but didn't result in changes to the draft plan.
The plan says the state government is "principally responsible for law and order," including the allocation and deployment of police resources, but identifies opportunities for Tamworth Regional Council to partner with Oxley Police and other state authorities to tackle the plan's four priority offences.
Council has also recognised the vehicle offences it's chiefly concerned with are "more likely to be committed by young people", as BOCSAR statistics indicate most motor vehicle theft is committed by men under the age of 19, and males under 17 are the most likely to be caught stealing from cars.
With that in mind, the plan has a major focus on youth programs and deterrence.
To prevent motor vehicle theft, council has pledged to install fixed and mobile CCTV, deliver community education aimed at "improving personal security", and seek funding opportunities for youth diversion and engagement programs.
Council has already budgeted $20,000 for these programs alongside other initiatives in the community safety plan, but the report going to council also says "consideration of additional funding may need to be given in future budgets" given the plan's five-year horizon.
