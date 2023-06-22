A POST-mortem on the victim of a deadly Tamworth stabbing as been completed and the crime scene cleared.
Oxley detectives are leading the investigation into the alleged murder of 37-year-old Tamworth man Jacob Rooks at a block of units in South Tamworth on Sunday, June 18.
Dylan Fisher, aged 28, remains behind bars accused of murder, but has not been required to enter a plea to the allegation.
Strike Force Glenduart - the dedicated team of police set-up to investigate the stabbing - has finished combing the crime scene off Susanne Street for clues.
READ ALSO:
The unit block, courtyard, and street have now been cleared by police, and a post-mortem to determine the cause of death was completed in Newcastle on Wednesday, the Leader understands.
Investigators are continuing to speak to witnesses and neighbours as part of the police probe.
Detectives have now been given almost two months to compile and serve the brief of evidence on solicitors for Fisher, who will return to court in August.
The police case is the two men were known to each other and the deadly stabbing on Sunday was not random.
Strike Force Glenduart investigators have said the timeline of events between the stabbing and the accused's arrest just after 10pm in Cossa Street are critical to the investigation.
On Wednesday, investigators appealed for anyone with dash cam vision or CCTV from the Susanne Street and Woodward Avenue area between 2pm and 3.30pm on Sunday, June 18, to come forward.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.