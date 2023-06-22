A WOMAN was drunk behind the wheel, and wasn't wearing her seat belt when she crashed into a pole, a Tamworth court has heard.
Tanya Blacklock was driving on Warral Road in West Tamworth when she tried to take a right turn and crashed into power pole and speed sign on March 26.
The 29-year-old fronted Tamworth Local Court this week where she pleaded guilty to driving while more than double the legal limit.
Magistrate Julie Soars told the Oxley Vale woman if anyone had been hurt she could have been facing serious charges.
"Treat it as a wake up call," Ms Soars said.
The airbags of Blacklock's black Holden Captiva were deployed, and she wasn't wearing a seatbelt when she crashed into the pole at about 10:20pm on Warral Road.
The crash caused significant damage to the front of her car.
Police and emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after the crash and Blacklock was taken to hospital for further testing.
Officers visited the woman's home on April 8, 2023 and questioned Blacklock about the crash.
She admitted she had been drinking cans of premixed spirits before the crash, but was unable to indicate how much she had drank.
Blacklock said she was unsure what caused the crash, only that she lost control.
Testing done after the crash revealed Blacklock had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.106 - more than double the legal limit.
Her Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor said the offence was "slightly aggravated", but no other people or vehicles were involved.
He said his client had a strong need for a licence, and would "certainly" comply with good behaviour orders.
Blacklock was ordered to be of good behaviour for 12 months, and had her licence suspended for six months.
When she gets her licence back, she will not be allowed to have any alcohol in her system when driving for the remainder of the good behaviour order.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads.
