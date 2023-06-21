A MAN at the centre of a boating tragedy which claimed the lives of two teenage girls has been charged by police.
The man - who cannot be named for legal reasons - did not appear in Tamworth Local Court when his case was mentioned for the first time this week.
He faces one charge of operating a recreational vessel negligently and causing the death or grievous bodily harm of two girls.
The man is accused of negligently operating the ski boat between 4pm and 4:15pm at Rushes Creek, about an hour from Tamworth, causing the two deaths.
If convicted, the charge can carry up to two years' imprisonment.
The man's defence solicitor told the court no plea would be entered and asked for the case to be adjourned to hold "discussions with police around the facts".
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie said the prosecution would need "at least three weeks" to clarify the facts with the investigating officers.
Magistrate Julie Soars adjourned the matter to July and said a plea must be entered on that date.
Some of the details in the case cannot be reported for legal reasons, but the man was charged by Oxley police earlier this year, following an investigation.
Emergency services were called to the ski gardens, on the Rushes Creek side of Lake Keepit, on the day in question following reports the two teenagers were being towed behind a boat when they collided with a submerged tree.
Members of the public started CPR and desperately tried to revive the two girls as paramedics rushed to the scene.
The 13-year-old and 14-year-old tragically could not be revived and died at the scene.
In the wake of the incident, Oxley Superintendent Bruce Grassick said the two girls were being towed on a biscuit when they were propelled into the submerged stump.
One other observer was on the boat at the time.
In December, Superintendent Grassick said the man, who is now before the court, was not physically injured, but was taken to hospital "quite traumatised".
Specialist officers from the Marine Area Command were called in, and the boat and biscuit were seized for examination, as part of the police investigation.
Tess Kelly
