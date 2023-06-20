The mayor has slammed the actions of offenders behind the latest spate of vandalism to a children's park in Tamworth.
The Tamworth Regional Skate Park off Peel Street was hit by vandals who spray-painted blue slogans across the pump track, learn-to-ride space, concrete barriers, footpaths, tables and bbq areas.
Police have said CCTV will be reviewed in a bid to find who was behind a spate of graffiti on the weekend.
The writing - which includes several slogans, tags and other graffiti - has infuriated local parents who have expressed dismay at the damage to the children's park.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb also hit out at the vandalism and said it was disappointing to say the least.
"The skate park opened in 2019, and since then we have seen families, children and youth in the Tamworth region get great enjoyment from the facility," he said.
"All of those citizens have taken pride in the skate park to ensure it remains enjoyable for the whole community.
"It is deeply concerning to see infrastructure of this calibre be damaged by vandals and I can understand why the community is so upset.
"Alongside councillors and council staff, we condemn acts of vandalism and will assist police with their investigation."
Council said staff were at Viaduct Park on Sunday to assess the damage, and a contractor has been engaged to remove the graffiti which is expected to occur before the end of the week.
Oxley police said the vandalism - next to Viaduct Park - is under investigation and are calling for public help.
Investigators are urging anyone that might have been driving past in recent days that saw anyone acting suspiciously to come forward and contact Tamworth Police Station.
Police said the area is covered by CCTV which would be reviewed as part of the investigation, but they're hoping someone might have seen something to help investigators.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Oxley police on 6768 2999.
