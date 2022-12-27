TWO TEENAGERS have been killed in a boating tragedy at Lake Keepit on Tuesday evening.
Police were told a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old were being towed behind a boat when they collided with a tree about 5pm.
Police said members of the public commenced CPR and desperately tried to save the two teenagers as emergency services rushed to the Ski Gardens Road caravan park at Rushes Creek.
The 13-year-old and 14-year-old tragically could not be revived and died at the scene.
READ ALSO:
Oxley police launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the boat crash.
The driver of the boat at the time, a man believed to be aged in his 70s, was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
Ambulance paramedics and Oxley police officers were tasked to the scene.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.