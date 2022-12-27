The Northern Daily Leader
Two teenagers, aged 13 and 14, killed in Christmas holiday boating tragedy at Lake Keepit, near Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated December 27 2022 - 9:54pm, first published 9:45pm
The teenagers tragically died at Lake Keepit on Tuesday evening. File picture

TWO TEENAGERS have been killed in a boating tragedy at Lake Keepit on Tuesday evening.

