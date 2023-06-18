ONE of the men at the centre of a terrifying armed home invasion in Tamworth where a shot was fired has pleaded guilty.
Jayelem Cutmore appeared via video link from prison in Tamworth Local Court where he replied "yep" and "I do" when asked if he was guilty to a string of firearm and robbery-related charges.
"It's a guilty plea today," Cutmore's solicitor Richard Cummins told the court.
"Then it's to go to the district court for a sentence date."
The now 20-year-old pleaded guilty to armed robbery using a firearm to rob a woman of $300 cash in South Tamworth on March 2, last year; and admitted to possessing a loaded Tikka .233 calibre bolt action rifle inside a Thompson Crescent home to endanger the life of another.
He also admitted to charges of possessing a stolen Marklin 30-30 calibre lever action rifle; a stolen Tikka .233 bolt action rifle; a stolen Gamo .177 calibre air rifle; as well as special aggravated enter dwelling at Thompson Crescent with intent to intimidate the two occupants inside.
Four other charges were withdrawn in court and another charge of possessing ammunition will be taken into account in sentencing, later this year.
"No application for bail today," Magistrate Julie Soars said, committing Cutmore for sentence to the district court in August.
Strike Force Tabain was launched by Oxley detectives and the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad to investigate an aggravated break-and-enter in Oak Street last year where five guns were stolen. Police allege the stolen guns were used in the Thompson Cr armed home invasion on the night of March 2, 2022.
Court facts show a woman was offered "a couple of hundred dollars" to drive a trio of men to the robbery; driving them to Warral Road so they could fire "a number of shots" before then dropping them to the corner, near Thompson Crescent.
According to an eight-page set of facts, Cutmore was one of three males that stormed the house and held up a man inside, as well as a woman naked at gunpoint.
The male occupant was struck with the rifle by one of the co-offenders; a machete caused cuts to his fingers; and the offenders stomped on him before the "co-offender picked the gun back up and put it into [his] mouth".
"The co-offenders kept asking for more money and whatever they had," facts state.
"Give us everything or we will shoot him," the offenders said, holding the gun to the victim's head.
The victim managed to grab the rifle barrel and "moved his head away from it" when one of the co-offenders "pulled the trigger and the rifle went off" causing a loud bang and the projectile "narrowly missed [the victim's] head". The co-offenders fled with $300 cash.
"The offender and co-offenders participated in a joint criminal enterprise to intimidate and rob whilst armed with firearms," facts state.
The 19-year-old woman driving - Courtney Lee Penfold - was given $50 in the end for her role and will be sentenced later this year, as well as co-accused Jai Lake.
On June 30, 2022, police homed in on Cutmore and raided the Tingira Street house he was living in with his now ex-partner Zali May Judy Lake - who was sentenced already for her role in possessing the guns and is banned from contacting him - as well as co-accused Jai Lake.
In Cutmore's bedroom, that he shared with his then partner, officers uncovered several firearms, gun parts, and ammunition.
Police then intercepted a Holden Colorado on the Gap Road at Werris Creek that night where Cutmore and his then partner were arrested.
After his arrest, according to the facts, "Cutmore stated in relation to the firearms and ammunition that 'they were mine. I got em and I put em there, and my missus didn't know nothing about em, and that's all I got to say'."
