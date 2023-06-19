Members of Tamworth's largest Aboriginal group have hailed the passage of the constitution reform bill as a Voice to Parliament victory.
Kamilaroi elder Len Waters said "it is something everybody has been anticipating".
"I think it'll now be good to have people start thinking about it a little bit more seriously," Mr Waters said.
"And hopefully people will get all the information they need so they can make a decision when the vote actually comes out."
The Constitution Alteration Bill passed the upper house on June 19, with 52 votes in support and 19 votes against.
It has triggered the referendum process, to be held no sooner than three months but no later than six months, with an unofficial date expected in October, according to some sources.
Mr Waters said if the referendum does not pass with a majority vote, then it could be another 50 years before the Indigenous community gets another opportunity like this.
"There are a lot of people who need these changes in our community," Mr Waters said.
He said having a Voice to Parliament at the start of decision making on policies would improve educational, health, housing and employment outcomes.
Local Gomeroi man and Tamworth Regional councillor Marc Sutherland said plans are underway at a community level to hold information sessions about what the referendum means to people in the region.
"We don't have any dates locked in yet, but I'm positive there will be an open community event coming in the next few weeks," Mr Sutherland said.
"The referendum gives us a great opportunity to formally recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the First Nations people of this country.
"Secondly, I think the voice has the potential to guarantee that Aboriginal people will have levels of engagement in decisions and conversations that involve them from a local, regional, state and a national perspective."
In November, the National Party formally declared their opposition to The Voice to Parliament, with New England MP Barnaby Joyce fronting a four-panel "No" campaign held at the Tamworth Town Hall in April.
It has been nearly two decades since the last referendum was held, with a majority of Australians in 1999 voting against the proposal to become a republic.
