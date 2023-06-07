The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth council moves ahead with banning policy for troublesome figures

By Jonathan Hawes
June 7 2023 - 2:00pm
Mayor Russell Webb says the new banning policy is necessary to protect council staff from aggressive behaviour. Picture file
Tamworth council has advanced its first-ever formal banning policy to help prevent "disrespectful" figures entering council-owned buildings.

