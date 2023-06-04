Tamworth council has drafted a new banning policy to help stop troublesome figures entering council-owned buildings.
It's the first time the council has created such a policy, according to the proposal which is set to go before councillors at Tuesday night's fortnightly meeting.
The policy has been drafted by council's risk and safety team "to formalise a process that ensures council meets its duty of care to staff and the community".
"Council has, from time to time, the need to ban members of the public from entering offices or facilities or contacting council via various communication methods," the report - which was drafted from the general manager's office - said.
"This has been done ad-hoc and, in some locations, in isolation without following a procedure or communication with the Risk and Safety Team."
READ ALSO:
The report said the council has to meet its obligations under work, health and safety legislation for staff, and anyone else on council premises.
Police and most shopping centres have the power to ban people from locations, and courts can make it a condition of sentencing or bail.
Council said the policy will set out the steps for staff to take from an event, the subsequent investigation before a ban is issued. A formal letter will then be sent from council to the person.
The proposal, if signed off on by councillors, will then go out for public comment for 28 days before feedback is considered in a final policy that will be put to council.
Meanwhile, the process to get lighting for another sporting field in Tamworth could be another step closer.
Council was awarded $400,000 in funding for new sports field lighting more than 18 months ago for the oval at Riverside 3.
Four new 30 metre light towers are proposed under the plan. Councillors have been asked to sign off on a new easement for the electricity supply from Ebsworth Street to the Riverside sporting complex.
For the infrastructure to power the lighting towers, Essential Energy needs an easement for underground high voltage power.
"The outcome of the project will be to increase participation in sport by providing a facility that is compliant and relevant to the needs of the community," the report to council said.
"The project will allow the sporting field to be more multipurpose in nature and increase utilisation throughout the course of the year."
Both motions will be considered by councillors at the ordinary meeting on Tuesday, June 6, in council chambers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.