A DAY-LONG hearing which saw the mayor of Tamworth give evidence has ended abruptly after a man backflipped and admitted to sending an offensive message to a councillor.
Andre Joseph Fritze represented himself in Tamworth Local Court on Tuesday when he suddenly decided to plead guilty to one charge.
He escaped conviction but was ultimately banned from having any contact with council that wasn't "legitimate" and sentenced to a two-year good behaviour order.
"I could have sworn I committed no offence," the 66-year-old told the court, almost five hours into the proceedings.
"I can see now ... that I may have committed an offence, and if so, I ask for leniency."
It came after Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb, councillor Judy Coates, and a police officer were called to the witness box.
Fritze told the court he had been "frustrated" after sending countless messages to council and other government bodies across 27 years about staff, his former employment, and other issues.
On November 15, last year, he sent a message via an online app to Cr Coates relating to "concerning" claims about a council staffer.
"I was horrified with the allegations that were made in the text," she told the court during the hearing.
"I don't believe I made any comment at all that would warrant a message like this being received back."
READ ALSO:
She reported it to Tamworth police and an investigation was launched.
Fritze subpoenaed Cr Webb to give evidence as a defence witness, after the court heard he had encouraged Cr Coates to take the offensive message to the authorities.
"My duty and role is to ... look after the health and well-being of those that serve me," he said.
"In this case, I said to the councillor, I think in the best interests of what's happening here and everything that's happened in the past, you should report this."
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie handed up photos of the message in question, which Fritze claimed had been "zeroed in on" in a conversation.
Cr Coates denied engaging with him.
After Sergeant Baillie closed the prosecution case, during his own submissions, Fritze said he had read about a past case and changed his mind.
He pleaded guilty to one count of using a carriage service to send an offensive message.
"I can't tell you how much I wish I didn't send it because of the fallout afterwards," he told the court.
He said he would no longer contact council, and was "just going to let it all go".
"I've seen how it's all played out today and it's emotionally draining," he told the court.
He said the "nice guy" in him had disappeared and he'd become angry during the course of the hearing.
"You've seen what it's like - you poor thing," he said to magistrate Julie Soars.
At sentencing, Sergeant Baillie accepted the offending was not the most serious example, but said it was important to show the public offensive messages to people in the public eye would not be tolerated.
The court heard Fritze was already banned from entering the council building.
Ms Soars made an added condition of his bond that he have no contact with council about his former employment, the allegations raised in the message, and AVO proceedings, unless through a lawyer.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.