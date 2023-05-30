The Northern Daily Leader
Exclusive

Andre Fritze sentenced for sending offensive message to Tamworth councillor

Anna Falkenmire
Anna Falkenmire
Updated May 30 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 5:00pm
Andre Fritze leaves Tamworth Local Court after being sentenced on Tuesday afternoon. Picture by Peter Hardin
A DAY-LONG hearing which saw the mayor of Tamworth give evidence has ended abruptly after a man backflipped and admitted to sending an offensive message to a councillor.

