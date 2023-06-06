If you've been around town, chances are you've seen the hard-working crews of Challenge Community Services doing every odd job from lawn care to house cleaning.
The Tamworth-based business provides blue-collar work to people with disabilities, hiring them for a variety of services including landscaping, gardening, recycling, timber manufacturing, and commercial cleaning.
Most recently, they're collaborating with Tamworth Legacy to build 1000 crosses for a 'Pool of Reflection,' in honour of the charity's centenary.
"The guys have really taken to it. Some of them have grandfathers or great-grandfathers who were involved in war so it also gives them a bit of ownership," Challenge Business Sales Consultant Malcolm Turnbull previously told the Leader.
But General Manager of Challenge Business Services Richard Hardwick said keeping the business growing has been difficult after losing its recycling contract with Tamworth Regional Council.
READ ALSO:
"We have engaged in a lot of grant activities which have been a lot of our short-term programs ... but we do need more of that long-term task-driven work," Mr Hardwick said.
He said Challenge has kept in close contact with Tamworth Regional Council for short-term jobs like lawn care and landfill maintenance, which have become the work crews' bread and butter alongside an ongoing yard-cleaning partnership with Homes North.
Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson said he's "boots-in" to provide work for Challenge and mentioned a $22,000 grant for Legacy's 1000 crosses from the last state government.
"We look at individual programs and projects Challenge brings forward and provide them an opportunity to apply for that funding," Mr Anderson said.
But Mr Hardwick said the projects facilitated by the state government haven't really been what the company needs.
"It's difficult because we need work that's repetitive and ongoing. Our teams really enjoy that kind of work. The recycling was really good because it was always the same," he said.
The company is still looking for its long-term niche, but for now Mr Hardwick says they're making the best with the projects they have.
"It's just another thing to adapt to and overcome. The guys are fairly resilient," he said.
He also said the key to Challenge's future might be found in Legacy's 1000 crosses, as many crew members have taken to the repetitive nature of woodworking.
"Our timber production has become that kind of repetitive-type work so we're going to move into pallet-making up here in Tamworth and peg-making activities for some of our team," Mr Hardwick said.
He also put a call out for more workers as the company continues expanding.
"We need more employees with a disability to come on board. We welcome anyone who is out there who wants to look at work as an option under NDIS," Mr Hardwick said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.