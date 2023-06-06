NSW State Emergency Service (NSW SES) volunteers from the Tamworth, Manilla and Nundle units have received awards, medals and clasps in recognition of their extraordinary service.
Eight recipients, with a combined total of more than 130 years of service, were recognised for their contribution to protecting their communities at the Peel Cluster Awards Presentation.
NSW SES Deputy Commissioner Daniel Austin said he was proud to celebrate volunteers' service in front of their peers and loved ones.
"These volunteers have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to their communities, not only over years but over decades," he said.
"These awards commend the volunteers, but also the families and loved ones who have supported their service to the NSW SES."
Among the recipients Tony Taylor from the Nundle Unit and Ann Bartimote from the Tamworth Unit, received the 30-year Long Service Award and the National Medal respectively.
Tony Taylor was just 26 when he joined the NSW SES in the early nineties. Throughout his service, Tony responded to the record 2000 Nundle floods, as well as the most recent floods in October and November last year.
"I love helping people," he said.
"When you save a life, you feel proud."
Ann Bartimote originally served with the Waverley-Woollahra Unit, before moving to Tamworth eight years ago.
"It's the people you serve with," she said.
"You go places and share experiences together. My closest friendships were made in the SES."
A National Medal was also award to Dianne Irwin from the Tamworth Unit, while the NSW SES Long Service Award and the 10 year long service award were awarded to Fiona Bell and Patricia Orchard, also from Tamworth.
Chris Carr from the Tamworth Unit was recognised with a 5 year long service award, and the Manilla Unit's Lyndon McHugh was awarded the NSW SES Long Service Award and the 10 year long service award.
NSW SES Deputy Commissioner of Operations Debbie Platz said the enduring service of the eight recipients exemplified the highest values of the NSW SES.
"These volunteers have served their communities year in, year out, in good times and bad, through droughts and floods. What they have achieved is nothing short of amazing," she said.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
