One thousand wooden crosses will decorate Bicentennial Park as a non-profit organisation for veterans' families celebrates its 100-year anniversary.
Tamworth's Legacy branch is inviting residents to join in on its centenary celebrations next month, starting with the opening of the 'Pool of Reflection' at Bicentennial Park's Waler Memorial on Monday, July 3.
"I think it will be quite a moving ceremony, we've invited service personnel, Aboriginal elders, politicians, community stakeholders, and of course the public to attend," Tamworth Legacy President Greg Roese said.
For 100 years the charity has worked to support the families of deceased or disabled veterans by providing advice on government benefits and pensions, creating social connection services for widows, and granting educational scholarships to children.
The ceremony for the 1000 crosses will be at 4pm on Monday, July 3, with a parade of lanterns crafted by local schoolkids, a musical performance by local singer Brent Larkham, and free barbecue provided by the Rotary Club of Tamworth West.
READ ALSO:
Legacy commissioned disability support provider Challenge to build the crosses and the Port Hacking Potters group to make the poppies for the crosses, as Mr Roese said it was important to connect with "as many community groups as possible".
"I wanted something significant and memorable that would involve the whole community," he said.
Challenge's Business Sales Consultant Malcolm Turnbull said the group was happy to take on the project, and are looking for more work like it following the loss of its recycling contract with Tamworth Regional Council last year.
"The guys have really taken to it. Some of them have grandfathers or great-grandfathers who were involved in war so it also gives them a bit of ownership," Mr Turnbull said.
The crosses can be purchased for $20 each ($25 with an engraved nameplate) by contacting Tamworth Legacy or applying in-person at the branch's office on Peel Street.
After the ceremony, the crosses will proudly be displayed for two days before being uprooted again and given to their donors.
The second main event of the centenary will follow on July 4, with a parade which will celebrate the Tamworth leg of the Legacy Torch Relay.
The torch relay began in France in April and is currently on a six-month journey visiting each of Australia's 44 Legacy branches.
When it arrives in Tamworth, it will be greeted with an escort of Legatees, veterans, and horses as well as a rendition of Legacy's song "The Promise", composed by award-winning country artist Wendy Wood.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.