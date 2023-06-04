The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Legacy will host 'Pool of Reflection' ceremony in Bicentennial Park on July 3

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated June 4 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
Challenge's Malcolm Turnbull with Tamworth Legacy President Greg Roese at Waler's Pond, the site in which 1000 crosses will be put on display. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Challenge's Malcolm Turnbull with Tamworth Legacy President Greg Roese at Waler's Pond, the site in which 1000 crosses will be put on display. Picture by Gareth Gardner

One thousand wooden crosses will decorate Bicentennial Park as a non-profit organisation for veterans' families celebrates its 100-year anniversary.

