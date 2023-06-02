LAWYERS have asked prosecutors to provide more detail about a fatal crash at a highway intersection outside Tamworth.
Craig Crosland is accused of being behind the wheel of a white ute when it collided with a van on the New England Highway at Kootingal, on March 28, last year, which killed one person and injured three others.
The 58-year-old was not required to appear in Tamworth Local Court when his case was adjourned to later this month.
Legal Aid defence solicitor Wendy McAuliffe told the court she was seeking "further and better" particulars - or specific details - about charges that were levelled against Crosland almost a year after the crash.
She said the South Tamworth man could not enter pleas without more information.
READ ALSO:
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie said he needed time to read the brief of evidence and provide the additional details.
"It's important for a serious accident," he said.
Magistrate Julie Soars adjourned the case for those discussions to take place.
The court heard Crosland was in the community, but not on any bail conditions.
Crosland has not been required to enter a plea to the single allegation of negligent driving occasioning death, which carries up to 18 months behind bars, if convicted.
He also faces three counts of negligent driving, without death or grievous bodily harm.
Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of the New England Highway, Sandy Road and Porcupine Lane on March 28, 2022.
The police case is that Crosland was driving a white 1988 Nissan Navara ute negligently between 11.48am and 1.30pm that day.
The crash hospitalised four people at the time, and one later died.
Investigations led to Crosland being charged by detectives in January.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.