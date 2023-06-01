A TRIAL has opened against a Tamworth man accused of possessing a shortened firearm which was found stuffed inside a pillow case.
Joesph Orr fronted Tamworth District Court on Thursday after pleading not guilty to one charge of possessing a shortened firearm when he was unauthorised to do so.
A jury of 12 men and women heard details of the allegation during opening remarks from the Crown and defence.
The Crown prosecutor told the jury the Crown and defence had agreed the item found was a .22 calibre shortened firearm, and Orr was not authorised to possess the gun.
"The issue to determine is whether he possessed the firearm," the Crown said.
It's alleged the firearm was discovered stuffed inside a pillowcase, which was stored inside a lounge in a Tamworth home where Orr was living on September 21, 2021.
The court heard Orr told police he didn't know the firearm was in the home until it was discovered, the prosecutor said.
The Crown case is Orr was aware of the firearm in his home, and was storing the gun for an "associate" who he frequently contacted, and had an "affectionate" friendship with.
"The two were close," the Crown prosecutor said.
He said he anticipated the jury would hear evidence Orr's DNA was found on the pillowcase used to store the gun.
Defence barrister Edward McMahon told the jury Orr had "immediately" denied any knowledge the firearm was in his home, which he had maintained during multiple police interviews.
He acknowledged Orr's DNA could not be excluded as being on the pillow case, but he conceded the accused recognised it as having been in his house "for many years".
"He [Orr] says he did not know this firearm was in his house," Mr McMahon said.
The jury was told several witnesses are expected to be called in the case including investigating police, a forensic officer, and others.
The trial continues on Friday before Judge Andrew Coleman.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
