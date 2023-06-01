The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Joesph Orr stands trial in Tamworth District Court for firearm possession charge

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
June 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joesph Orr fronted Tamworth District Court accused of possessing a shortened firearm when not authorised to do so. Picture file
Joesph Orr fronted Tamworth District Court accused of possessing a shortened firearm when not authorised to do so. Picture file

A TRIAL has opened against a Tamworth man accused of possessing a shortened firearm which was found stuffed inside a pillow case.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.