LAWYERS are holding talks in a fatal crash case after a man was charged almost a year after the collision at a highway intersection near Tamworth.
Police allege Craig Crosland was behind the wheel of a white ute when it collided with a van on the New England Highway at Kootingal on March 28, last year, which saw four people hospitalised.
The 58-year-old did not appear in Tamworth Local Court this week when his case was called, and has not been required to enter a plea to negligent driving occasioning death, after one patient died.
The charge carries up to 18 months behind bars, if convicted.
Crosland also faces three counts of negligent driving without death or grievous bodily harm.
The court heard the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, had not taken over the matter.
"The first charge is very serious, but there's been no election," magistrate Julie Soars said.
Legal Aid defence solicitor Adam Ryan asked for a six-week adjournment to hold discussions with police after the brief of evidence was served.
Ms Soars agreed to adjourn the matter for four weeks.
"It's a bit unusual to give you more than that at this stage," she said.
Ms Soars asked him to make representations as soon as possible, and play it by ear on the next occasion.
Crosland, of South Tamworth, was charged by detectives in January this year after investigations into the crash.
Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of the New England Highway, Sandy Road and Porcupine Lane on March 28, 2022.
The police case is that Crosland was driving a white 1988 Nissan Navara ute negligently between 11.48am and 1.30pm that day.
Four people were taken to hospital after the crash.
Crosland's case was adjourned to later this month.
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
