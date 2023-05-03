The Northern Daily Leader
Exclusive

Craig Crosland in Tamworth court on driving charges after New England Highway crash at Kootingal in March, 2022

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
May 3 2023 - 5:30pm
Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash outside Tamworth in March, 2022. Picture by Peter Hardin
Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash outside Tamworth in March, 2022. Picture by Peter Hardin

LAWYERS are holding talks in a fatal crash case after a man was charged almost a year after the collision at a highway intersection near Tamworth.

