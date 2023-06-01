A MOTORISED scooter stuffed inside a mattress has caused a fire to break out at a local landfill site.
Liverpool Plains Shire Council has called on residents to show "common sense" after two fires broke out following "inappropriate" waste disposal behaviour.
A spokesperson for council told the Leader a fire broke out at the council-owned Quirindi landfill site after someone hid a motorised scooter inside a mattress.
The spokesperson said the batteries had ignited inside the mattress causing the blaze to start.
In an online statement, the council said the incident was completely avoidable.
"The scooter is free to dispose of," the spokesperson said.
"So hiding it was not necessary."
In a separate incident on Monday, NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews raced to the scene, between Spring Ridge and Premer, after reports a garbage truck had caught fire.
A RFS spokesperson told the Leader they received the call out at about 1:20pm on May 29.
The blaze was caused by hot ashes placed in a kerbside bin.
The spokesperson said the fire was put out just before 6pm.
"The owner of the truck was going to organise for other mechanical assistance to remove the rubbish from the truck to extinguish it further," they said.
Kerbside bin collection was disrupted in the days after the fire.
The council said the incidents had put the safety of the staff and community at risk.
"Please be mindful and use common sense when it comes to waste disposal," the spokesperson said.
