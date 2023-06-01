The Northern Daily Leader
NSW Rural Fire Service called to garbage truck fire near Werris Creek

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated June 1 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 4:30pm
NSW Rural Fire Service crews attended the garbage truck fire between Spring Ridge and Premer. Picture by NSW RFS
A MOTORISED scooter stuffed inside a mattress has caused a fire to break out at a local landfill site.

