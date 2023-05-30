THE CROWN is considering which charges it will press ahead with against a father and son accused of pursuing two people from court and bashing them in public.
Patrick Dylan Dean and Karl Maxwell Dean were bailed to live outside Tamworth after more than two months behind bars, and did not appear in court.
Their defence solicitor James Drewett confirmed police had finished compiling evidence in the case.
"The brief has now been served," he told Tamworth Local Court.
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) will now consider which offences it will proceed with against the pair.
It usually takes about six weeks, but the court was told the next suitable date for the DPP and Mr Drewett to mention the case was in mid-August, three months away.
Magistrate Julie Soars agreed to the longer adjournment, noting the co-accused were now in the community.
"They're now on bail," she said.
"I will mark it must proceed because it's a longer period ... you're getting extra time."
Ms Soars ordered the pair's strict bail conditions to continue, including that they abide by an overnight curfew; report to police; have no contact with the alleged victims; and not travel south of Murrurundi, to ensure they keep away from them.
The police case is that 26-year-old Patrick was under an interim court order not to have any contact with one of the alleged victims when a violent confrontation broke out at a Tamworth venue on February 14.
Police said witnesses were having lunch at the time, about 1.15pm.
The pair are accused of following the protected person and another man from court to the venue, then punching and striking them, with Patrick allegedly swinging a device.
Police rushed to the scene in the Tamworth CBD under lights and siren, and the men were arrested.
The court heard previously the alleged domestic violence attack was captured on CCTV.
The men have not been required to enter pleas to charges of wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm; armed with intent; affray; and contravening an AVO.
Patrick also faces a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
