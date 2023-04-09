A MAN accused of two knifepoint robberies in Tamworth will remain behind bars after plans for a release application were abandoned.
Codey Michael O'Brien appeared via video link from custody in Tamworth Local Court for his bail review but his defence lawyer revealed no bid would be made.
"I'm instructed to withdraw that application," Legal Aid's Wendy McAuliffe said.
Magistrate Julie Soars formally refused bail.
Police are working on putting together the brief of evidence in the matter.
Ms Soars adjourned the case to May "to see if the brief has been served" on the defence.
O'Brien has not been required to enter pleas to two charges of robbery while armed with an offensive weapon, which carries a maximum of up to 20 years' jail, if convicted.
He also faces one count of possessing a prohibited drug, as well as an unrelated charge of domestic violence-related common assault, which was adjourned to later this month for a plea to be entered.
Police zeroed in on the 26-year-old just hours after he allegedly wielded a knife in Oxley Vale and in South Tamworth on March 26.
The police case is that O'Brien followed a 34-year-old man as he left a service station on Goonoo Goonoo Road, then confronted him about 5.45am when the man turned and walked along Scott Road.
O'Brien is accused of brandishing a knife and demanding money, before fleeing empty-handed.
A little more than an hour later, about 7am, police allege O'Brien entered a superette on Manilla Road carrying a knife and again demanded cash.
Two female staff members were inside at the time and handed over a sum of money. No one was injured.
O'Brien allegedly took off from the scene, but about 11am police moved on a house in Cossa Street in West Tamworth and arrested him.
Police told the Leader at the time a weapon was recovered, which they claim was used in the two armed hold-ups.
