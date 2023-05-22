A MOTHER who has dedicated her life to helping others in the name of her late daughter, has been "blown away" by the kindness of others.
After unexpectedly losing her four-year-old daughter in April 2022, Kim Peake and husband Nick started Ruby Mae's Wish in her honour.
And with almost $40,000 raised to help fund children's hospitals, Mrs Peake's hard work has not gone unnoticed.
The loving mother said she was in "shock" when she found out she had won a free Bonza flight after she was nominated by a friend.
READ ALSO:
"It's very humbling," she said.
The competition run by Tamworth Regional Council and Bonza asked locals to nominate someone who deserves a holiday.
Earlier this year, Mr and Mrs Peake completed a gruelling 60 kilometre hike to raise money for the Healthy Hearts Charity and their foundation.
"We just want to give back and support children's hospitals," Mrs Peake said.
"There's things they might not be able to afford themselves, but we can give them that extra bit."
Since the foundation started, the husband and wife have been "amazed" by the amount of support they've received - not only from the community, but from across the country.
"I never expected this," Mrs Peake said.
With Bonza recently touching down in Tamworth from the Sunshine Coast and Melbourne, Mrs Peake said the plan was to book a girls trip down South with the friend that nominated her.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.