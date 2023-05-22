The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth resident and Fijian national Patt Baleisuva, who died at south Newcastle beach, was a 'happy and kind-hearted' person

By Nick Bielby
Updated May 22 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 11:40am
Patt Baleisuva was pulled unconscious from the water at south Newcastle beach on May 20. Picture supplied
THE man who died in a suspected drowning in the Hunter at the weekend was a loving father, brother and son who was in Australia working to support his loved ones.

