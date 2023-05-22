THE man who died in a suspected drowning in the Hunter at the weekend was a loving father, brother and son who was in Australia working to support his loved ones.
He loved rugby union and his family - community was important to him.
Patt Baleisuva, a Fijian national who was living in Tamworth, was pulled unconscious from the water at south Newcastle beach at about 1pm on Saturday.
The 34-year-old father of three could not be saved.
Speaking from the Fiji capital Suva on Monday morning, Mr Baleisuva's father David Tubuna told ACM his son was "a happy person and kind-hearted".
Mr Tubuna said his son had lived in Australia since 2020. He was employed at Teys meatworks in Tamworth and was supporting his wife and three children - aged 9, 7, and 2 - who were still in their home country.
Mr Baleisuva was the oldest of seven kids - he was a "comforter" to his siblings and "meant the world to his children", his dad said.
"He loved his family so much that he would do anything for them," Mr Tubuna said.
"His mum meant everything to him and he would go out of the way to do things for his mum and for us - his family.
"He loved his brothers and sisters so much."
Mr Tubuna said the family had been looking forward to travelling to Australia to visit in September.
He said he did not know what his son was doing in Newcastle at the weekend and the family was waiting to hear from authorities what led to the young father being found unconscious in the water.
Mr Tubuna told ACM his son was a strong swimmer.
The family plans to bring Mr Baleisuva home to Fiji for a final farewell.
Police said a report would be prepared for the coroner.
